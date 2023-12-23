Jump to content

Liveupdated1703345343

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Carrow Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 23 December 2023 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1703345260

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town

Shane Duffy (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23 December 2023 15:27
1703345220

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

23 December 2023 15:27
1703345171

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Norwich City) header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.

23 December 2023 15:26
1703345115

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by David Kasumu.

23 December 2023 15:25
1703345048

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jaheim Headley.

23 December 2023 15:24
1703344980

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town

Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23 December 2023 15:23
1703344973

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt blocked. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Delano Burgzorg.

23 December 2023 15:22
1703344864

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town).

23 December 2023 15:21
1703344676

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City).

23 December 2023 15:17
1703344407

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jack Stacey.

23 December 2023 15:13

