Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Shane Duffy (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Norwich City) header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by David Kasumu.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jaheim Headley.
Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Delano Burgzorg.
Foul by Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town).
Foul by Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City).
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jack Stacey.
