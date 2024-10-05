Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Norwich City vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Carrow Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 10:30 BST
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Hull City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Norwich City vs Hull City

Match ends, Norwich City 4, Hull City 0.

5 October 2024 14:29

Norwich City vs Hull City

Second Half ends, Norwich City 4, Hull City 0.

5 October 2024 14:26

Norwich City vs Hull City

Attempt saved. Alfie Jones (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Giles with a cross.

5 October 2024 14:26

Norwich City vs Hull City

Kenny McLean (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

5 October 2024 14:25

Norwich City vs Hull City

Foul by Kenny McLean (Norwich City).

5 October 2024 14:25

Norwich City vs Hull City

Kellen Fisher (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 October 2024 14:24

Norwich City vs Hull City

Kaide Gordon (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

5 October 2024 14:24

Norwich City vs Hull City

Foul by Kaide Gordon (Norwich City).

5 October 2024 14:24

Norwich City vs Hull City

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

5 October 2024 14:21

Norwich City vs Hull City

Lewie Coyle (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

5 October 2024 14:20

