Norwich City vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Carrow Road
Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Ipswich Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Norwich City vs Ipswich Town
Match ends, Norwich City 1, Ipswich Town 0.
Norwich City vs Ipswich Town
Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Ipswich Town 0.
Norwich City vs Ipswich Town
Harry Clarke (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Norwich City vs Ipswich Town
Foul by Jeremy Sarmiento (Ipswich Town).
Norwich City vs Ipswich Town
Attempt missed. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses the top left corner.
Norwich City vs Ipswich Town
Substitution, Norwich City. Danny Batth replaces Borja Sainz.
Norwich City vs Ipswich Town
Attempt blocked. Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Norwich City vs Ipswich Town
Foul by Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town).
Norwich City vs Ipswich Town
Attempt blocked. Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremy Sarmiento.
Norwich City vs Ipswich Town
Foul by Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies