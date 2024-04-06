Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1712410024

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Carrow Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 06 April 2024 11:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Ipswich Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1712409960

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town

Match ends, Norwich City 1, Ipswich Town 0.

6 April 2024 14:26
1712409922

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town

Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Ipswich Town 0.

6 April 2024 14:25
1712409866

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town

Harry Clarke (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6 April 2024 14:24
1712409821

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town

Foul by Jeremy Sarmiento (Ipswich Town).

6 April 2024 14:23
1712409748

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town

Attempt missed. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses the top left corner.

6 April 2024 14:22
1712409649

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town

Substitution, Norwich City. Danny Batth replaces Borja Sainz.

6 April 2024 14:20
1712409626

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town

Attempt blocked. Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

6 April 2024 14:20
1712409495

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town

Foul by Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town).

6 April 2024 14:18
1712409420

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town

Attempt blocked. Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremy Sarmiento.

6 April 2024 14:17
1712409340

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town

Foul by Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town).

6 April 2024 14:15

