Liveupdated1711727164

Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Carrow Road

Luke Baker
Friday 29 March 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1711727069

Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Brendan Galloway.

29 March 2024 15:44
1711727025

Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt saved. Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Whittaker with a cross.

29 March 2024 15:43
1711726995

Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Ben Gibson.

29 March 2024 15:43
1711726904

Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Ashley Barnes (Norwich City).

29 March 2024 15:41
1711726868

Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gabriel Sara with a cross following a corner.

29 March 2024 15:41
1711726841

Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ashley Phillips.

29 March 2024 15:40
1711726641

Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt missed. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box following a fast break.

29 March 2024 15:37
1711726599

Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jordan Houghton.

29 March 2024 15:36
1711726564

Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt saved. Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is saved.

29 March 2024 15:36
1711726519

Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle

Mickel Miller (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

29 March 2024 15:35

