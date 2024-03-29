Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Carrow Road
Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Brendan Galloway.
Attempt saved. Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Whittaker with a cross.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gabriel Sara with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ashley Phillips.
Attempt missed. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box following a fast break.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jordan Houghton.
Attempt saved. Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is saved.
Mickel Miller (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
