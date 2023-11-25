Jump to content

Liveupdated1700926563

Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Carrow Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 November 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1700926482

Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers

Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 November 2023 15:34
1700926311

Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Sam Field.

25 November 2023 15:31
1700926310

Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Onel Hernández.

25 November 2023 15:31
1700926265

Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. Hwang Ui-Jo (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Stacey.

25 November 2023 15:31
1700926171

Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt saved. Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elijah Dixon-Bonner.

25 November 2023 15:29
1700926100

Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers

Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 November 2023 15:28
1700926032

Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers

Offside, Norwich City. Ashley Barnes tries a through ball, but Onel Hernández is caught offside.

25 November 2023 15:27
1700925993

Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kenneth Paal with a cross following a corner.

25 November 2023 15:26
1700925960

Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

25 November 2023 15:26
1700925931

Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

25 November 2023 15:25

