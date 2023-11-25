Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Carrow Road
Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers
Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Sam Field.
Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers
Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Onel Hernández.
Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers
Attempt missed. Hwang Ui-Jo (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Stacey.
Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers
Attempt saved. Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elijah Dixon-Bonner.
Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers
Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers
Offside, Norwich City. Ashley Barnes tries a through ball, but Onel Hernández is caught offside.
Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers
Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kenneth Paal with a cross following a corner.
Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers
Attempt missed. Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies