Independent
Liveupdated

Norwich City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Carrow Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 January 2025 10:30 GMT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Swansea City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Norwich City vs Swansea City

Match ends, Norwich City 5, Swansea City 1.

25 January 2025 14:23

Norwich City vs Swansea City

Second Half ends, Norwich City 5, Swansea City 1.

25 January 2025 14:23

Norwich City vs Swansea City

Jay Fulton (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

25 January 2025 14:20

Norwich City vs Swansea City

Foul by Jay Fulton (Swansea City).

25 January 2025 14:20

Norwich City vs Swansea City

Attempt missed. Joshua Key (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

25 January 2025 14:19

Norwich City vs Swansea City

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by José Córdoba.

25 January 2025 14:19

Norwich City vs Swansea City

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

25 January 2025 14:17

Norwich City vs Swansea City

Foul by Jack Stacey (Norwich City).

25 January 2025 14:14

Norwich City vs Swansea City

Goal! Norwich City 5, Swansea City 1. Emiliano Marcondes (Norwich City) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner.

25 January 2025 14:13

Norwich City vs Swansea City

Ante Crnac (Norwich City) hits the woodwork with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

25 January 2025 14:13

