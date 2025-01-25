Norwich City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Carrow Road
Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Swansea City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Norwich City vs Swansea City
Jay Fulton (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Norwich City vs Swansea City
Attempt missed. Joshua Key (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Norwich City vs Swansea City
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
Norwich City vs Swansea City
Goal! Norwich City 5, Swansea City 1. Emiliano Marcondes (Norwich City) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Norwich City vs Swansea City
Ante Crnac (Norwich City) hits the woodwork with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
