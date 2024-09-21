Norwich City vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Carrow Road
Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Watford in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Norwich City vs Watford
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Norwich City vs Watford
Substitution, Watford. Jonathan Bond replaces Daniel Bachmann because of an injury.
Norwich City vs Watford
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez with a cross following a corner.
Norwich City vs Watford
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ken Sema.
Norwich City vs Watford
Substitution, Watford. Ryan Porteous replaces Francisco Sierralta because of an injury.
Norwich City vs Watford
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Norwich City vs Watford
Delay in match because of an injury Francisco Sierralta (Watford).
Norwich City vs Watford
Foul by Kellen Fisher (Norwich City).
Norwich City vs Watford
Attempt missed. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Norwich City vs Watford
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
