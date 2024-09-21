Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Saturday 21 September 2024

Norwich City vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Carrow Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 September 2024 10:30

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Watford in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726919115

Norwich City vs Watford

Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

21 September 2024 12:45
1726918943

Norwich City vs Watford

Substitution, Watford. Jonathan Bond replaces Daniel Bachmann because of an injury.

21 September 2024 12:42
1726918893

Norwich City vs Watford

Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez with a cross following a corner.

21 September 2024 12:41
1726918854

Norwich City vs Watford

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ken Sema.

21 September 2024 12:40
1726918743

Norwich City vs Watford

Substitution, Watford. Ryan Porteous replaces Francisco Sierralta because of an injury.

21 September 2024 12:39
1726918732

Norwich City vs Watford

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

21 September 2024 12:38
1726918665

Norwich City vs Watford

Delay in match because of an injury Francisco Sierralta (Watford).

21 September 2024 12:37
1726918548

Norwich City vs Watford

Foul by Kellen Fisher (Norwich City).

21 September 2024 12:35
1726918472

Norwich City vs Watford

Attempt missed. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

21 September 2024 12:34
1726918438

Norwich City vs Watford

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

21 September 2024 12:33

