Norwich City vs Wrexham LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Carrow Road
Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Wrexham in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Norwich City 2, Wrexham 3.
Attempt blocked. Pelle Mattsson (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. George Thomason (Wrexham) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner by Vladan Kovacevic (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. Emiliano Marcondes (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Stacey following a corner.
Delay in match because of an injury Dominic Hyam (Wrexham).
Goal! Norwich City 2, Wrexham 3. Jovon Makama (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Liam Gibbs (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham).
