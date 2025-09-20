Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Norwich City vs Wrexham LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Carrow Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 20 September 2025 17:17 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Wrexham in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Norwich City vs Wrexham

Match ends, Norwich City 2, Wrexham 3.

20 September 2025 16:59

Norwich City vs Wrexham

Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Wrexham 3.

20 September 2025 16:59

Norwich City vs Wrexham

Attempt blocked. Pelle Mattsson (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

20 September 2025 16:58

Norwich City vs Wrexham

Attempt saved. George Thomason (Wrexham) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner by Vladan Kovacevic (Norwich City).

20 September 2025 16:58

Norwich City vs Wrexham

Attempt missed. Emiliano Marcondes (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Stacey following a corner.

20 September 2025 16:57

Norwich City vs Wrexham

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ryan Longman.

20 September 2025 16:56

Norwich City vs Wrexham

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20 September 2025 16:54

Norwich City vs Wrexham

Delay in match because of an injury Dominic Hyam (Wrexham).

20 September 2025 16:53

Norwich City vs Wrexham

Goal! Norwich City 2, Wrexham 3. Jovon Makama (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

20 September 2025 16:52

Norwich City vs Wrexham

Attempt saved. Liam Gibbs (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham).

20 September 2025 16:52

