(Getty Images)

Newly promoted Norwich City were handily beaten 3-0 by Liverpool to Carrow Road in the Premier League this evening.

The fixture represented a baptism of fire for the Canaries after their previous campaign in the top flight ended in a rather dismal relegation, with their attacking philosophy picked apart by higher quality teams. They have lost their star player in Emiliano Buendia, who scored 15 goals and added 16 assists last season, but they have significantly bolstered their squad with the signings of Milot Rashica, Josh Sargent and Billy Gilmour among others.

All featured as Liverpool visited this evening, but they could not prevent Jurgen Klopp’s side from earning a straightforward victory as the Reds began their quest to reclaim the Premier League crown from Manchester City. Diogo Jota opened the scoring after pouncing on a heavy touch by teammate Mohamed Salah, stabbing home a finish from close range. The Portuguese was replaced in the second half by Roberto Firmino, who required just five minutes to double Liverpool’s lead with a clinical finish.

Salah, who had added to his assist of Jota with a more intentional assist for Firmino, got on the scoresheet later with a whipped finish through a sea of bodies from the edge of the Norwich box. That fine strike rounded out the scoring and a comfortable victory for Klopp's team.