Newly promoted Norwich City were handily beaten 3-0 by Liverpool to Carrow Road in the Premier League this evening.
The fixture represented a baptism of fire for the Canaries after their previous campaign in the top flight ended in a rather dismal relegation, with their attacking philosophy picked apart by higher quality teams. They have lost their star player in Emiliano Buendia, who scored 15 goals and added 16 assists last season, but they have significantly bolstered their squad with the signings of Milot Rashica, Josh Sargent and Billy Gilmour among others.
All featured as Liverpool visited this evening, but they could not prevent Jurgen Klopp’s side from earning a straightforward victory as the Reds began their quest to reclaim the Premier League crown from Manchester City. Diogo Jota opened the scoring after pouncing on a heavy touch by teammate Mohamed Salah, stabbing home a finish from close range. The Portuguese was replaced in the second half by Roberto Firmino, who required just five minutes to double Liverpool’s lead with a clinical finish.
Salah, who had added to his assist of Jota with a more intentional assist for Firmino, got on the scoresheet later with a whipped finish through a sea of bodies from the edge of the Norwich box. That fine strike rounded out the scoring and a comfortable victory for Klopp’s team. Relive all the action below:
Full time: Norwich 0-3 Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports:
“We had to find our way in the game and scored three really nice goals because we forced them. It’s a good start. The boys are fit but you have to get used to the feeling again, that it’s really exhausting. You have to get over that point in the game, and we did, and hopefully next week we’ll be fresher for longer.
“It’s great to see the fans back and I hope that Norwich celebrated as well because they had an exceptional season. Their pre-season has not been easy and facing us is not too easy, but we were really professional.
“We were not here to show the most exciting football, just to get the basis for the new season, and we did. Football is back.”
Norwich manager Daniel Farke, speaking to Sky Sports:
“In general I have many compliments for our lads. The odds were against us. We had to train with 11 key players and had to cancel two friendlies. We had to train for two weeks with 10 first team players. The energy was there and for 65 mins we were competitive. In the end it was a deserved win for Liverpool.
“I am more confident after this game than before [about Norwich’s survival chances]. We had attacking threat and good movement in the final third. It was difficult in the moments we conceded. We can take many positives from parts of the performance.”
Virgil van Dijk, speaking to Sky Sports: “It’s amazing if I’m honest [to be back playing in the Premier League]. It was a tough game for many reasons. Winning it 3-0 sounds comfortable but for the last bit we made things very difficult for ourselves. We were a little bit under pressure. Maybe that’s fatigue, maybe it’s something where we have to do better and look at it but we can’t be negative about tonight.
“We won 3-0, I’m certainly happy that I’m back out there again with the boys, helping the team. I hope that continues and we’ll see what it brings. I need games but the manager knows it, I know it and it was a good start today. Now it’s time to focus on recovery and try to be ready for next week.”
Norwich defender Ben Gibson after his side were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool, speaking to Sky Sports:
“It is fine margins. We have our principles and were brave to play around the press. But we got punished. But we are playing some of the best players in the world. We will look to do them better.
“It is a new season and new team. It is always going to be tough for a Norwich against Liverpool. There is stuff to improve on. We have to do things better.”
90 minutes for Virgil van Dijk and a commanding performance from the defender on his return to Premier League action after 10 months out with a serious knee injury.
How big will his return be for Liverpool’s season?
Liverpool’s attack sparkled into life on a day which saw Virgil van Dijk return to ease their defensive concerns.
Carrow Road was bouncing before kick off but after a bright start Norwich faded and were given a lesson in attacking quality from Jurgen Klopp’s men.
Karl Matchett reports as Liverpool got off to a winning start in the Premier League.
It’s just the second away win so far of the opening weekend of the season, with Brighton’s victory at Burnley the other of the day.
Liverpool welcome Burnley in their home opener next Saturday while Norwich face the unenviable task of travelling to champions Manchester City. It’s a tough start for them.
FULL TIME: Norwich 0-3 Liverpool
It’s a perfect start from Liverpool who match Chelsea’s result from earlier in the day and defeat Norwich on their return to the Premier League.
Goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, who also had two assists, won the match for the Reds, who improved after the break to take all three points with relative ease.
Norwich were bright in spells but it’s a reminder of the task that awaits them in their battle to remain in the top flight.
Norwich 0-3 Liverpool
90+1 mins: Chance! Salah is played through on goal by Firmino but he looks for Mane rather than going for goal and it’s cleared.
Very unselfish from Salah.
Norwich 0-3 Liverpool
Two minutes added on.
