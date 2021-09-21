Norwich will look to boost their form as they host Liverpool Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup at Carrow Road.

The Canaries are heading into the cup fixture after defeating Bournemouth 6-0 in the second round but their Premier League performances haven’t been as impressive.

So far the newly-promoted side have lost their five opening matches, including a 3-0 loss to Liverpool at home. And after that defeat, Norwich manager Daniel Farke had only praise for their opponents.

He said: “They have a world-class coach, world-class players and if I think about their key players they had a proper pre-season. We have had a really tricky three weeks. We had players either on the pitch or coming on who didn’t have a proper pre-season. I can only say I have compliments for that performance.”

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday, 21 September at Carrow Road.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and customers will also be able to stream the game on the Sky Go app and website.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

For Norwich, Christoph Zimmermann, Sam Byram and Przemyslaw Placheta are all unavailable though the club could welcome back Jakob Sorensen. And there could also be a return for Bali Mumba.

For Liverpool, they are still without Harvey Elliott and Roberto Firmino due to injury. Thiago Alcantara is unlikely to feature due to a calf problem, Trent Alexander-Arnold is in doubt because of illness and Neco Williams has an ankle issue.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Gunn; Mumba, Kabak, Gibson, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Rupp; Cantwell, Sargent, Tzolis

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Phillips, Matip, Robertson; Milner, Keita, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Minamino

Odds

Norwich - 5/1

Draw - 38/11

Liverpool - 3/5

Prediction

Norwich’s only win this term came in the Carabao Cup but due to their performances in the Premier League there can be only one outcome to this match. Klopp may not field a full-strength team but the Reds will be expected to come away with a win. Norwich 1-3 Liverpool.