Norwich City mark their return to the Premier League with a home match against Liverpool at Carrow Road tonight, with Daniel Farke’s side looking to do much better than their dismal 21-point showing two seasons ago.

The Canaries showed impressive resilience to bounce straight back up from the Championship last season as they won the division with 97 points. Top scorer Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell return from the team that impressed in flashes in the Premier League two seasons ago, although the loss of Emiliano Buendia to Aston Villa is a blow.

To replace the influential Argentine, Norwich have signed Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen, while the loan signing of Billy Gilmour from Chelsea also looks to be a smart piece of business for a side who look to build possession.

Liverpool opened their Premier League winning campaign with a 4-1 over Norwich two years ago, and Jurgen Klopp’s side will be looking to challenge yet again after their title defence collapsed last season. The Reds have added Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig but the return of Virgil van Dijk is a huge boost for the club, who recovered from their mid-season slump to finish third last time out.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 14 August at Carrow Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting a 5pm BST. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Liverpool will be without Andy Roberson and Curtis Jones for their Premier League opener, but Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson could play a part following their late returns to pre-season.

Robertson is unavailable after injuring his ankle in a friendly match against Atletico Bilbao last weekend while Jones suffered a head injury in the match against Osasuna on Monday and has been side-lined due to concussion protocols. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both in contention to make their competitive returns.

Todd Cantwell is a doubt for Norwich after picking up an ankle injury and the Canaries could also be without midfielder Przemyslaw Placheta.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Rupp, Gilmour; Lees-Melou, Dowell (Cantwell), Rashica; Pukki,

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Firmino, Mane; Salah

Odds

Norwich: 8/1

Draw: 19/4

Liverpool: 3/10

Prediction

Mohamed Salah will be keen to get his Premier League season off to a scoring start, and it’s hard to look past the Liverpool forward finding the net against newly promoted Norwich. Sadio Mane will also look to get off to a fast start and put last season’s tough campaign behind him following his summer break. Put simply, the Reds should have too much firepower for Norwich on their return to the top flight. Norwich 1-3 Liverpool