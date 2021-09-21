Norwich City will look to end their Carabao Cup drought this season and their next opponents in the competition are Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The Canaries haven’t won the trophy since 1985 and they face stiff competition in the Reds who are back to some of their best form this season.

While Jurgen Klopp likely won’t play the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, their heroics could inspire the players rotated into the squad to further Liverpool’s ambitions this season.

But Norwich will be out to create their own heroes as a home victory over Liverpool would be a big boost for the club after a difficult start to the campaign, so it is all to play for in Tuesday’s match.

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday, 21 September at Carrow Road.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and customers will also be able to stream the game on the Sky Go app and website.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Team news

For Norwich, Christoph Zimmermann, Sam Byram and Przemyslaw Placheta are all unavailable though the club could welcome back Jakob Sorensen. And there could also be a return for Bali Mumba.

For Liverpool, they are still without Harvey Elliott and Roberto Firmino due to injury. Thiago Alcantara is unlikely to feature due to a calf problem, Trent Alexander-Arnold is in doubt because of illness and Neco Williams has an ankle issue.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Gunn; Mumba, Kabak, Gibson, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Rupp; Cantwell, Sargent, Tzolis

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Phillips, Matip, Robertson; Milner, Keita, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Minamino

Odds

Norwich - 5/1

Draw - 38/11

Liverpool - 3/5

Prediction

Norwich’s only win this term came in the Carabao Cup but due to their performances in the Premier League there can be only one outcome to this match. Klopp may not field a full-strength team but the Reds will be expected to come away with a win. Norwich 1-3 Liverpool.