Liverpool will be aiming to continue their march to the Carabao Cup trophy on Tuesday evening as they take on Norwich.

The Reds last won the cup in 2012 when they defeated Cardiff City on penalties and Jurgen Klopp will be wanting to end the wait to lift the trophy once more.

And if their Premier League form is anything to go by then the Reds will walk the match against Norwich, who are currently bottom of the table.

Liverpool are joint-top and so it will be a tough task for the Canaries to get a win over Klopp’s side but they did defeat Bournemouth 6-0 in the last round so there is hope they could shock the Reds, who will likely field a much-changed side.

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday, 21 September at Carrow Road.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and customers will also be able to stream the game on the Sky Go app and website.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Team news

For Norwich, Christoph Zimmermann, Sam Byram and Przemyslaw Placheta are all unavailable though the club could welcome back Jakob Sorensen. And there could also be a return for Bali Mumba.

For Liverpool, they are still without Harvey Elliott and Roberto Firmino due to injury. Thiago Alcantara is unlikely to feature due to a calf problem, Trent Alexander-Arnold is in doubt because of illness and Neco Williams has an ankle issue.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Gunn; Mumba, Kabak, Gibson, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Rupp; Cantwell, Sargent, Tzolis

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Phillips, Matip, Robertson; Milner, Keita, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Minamino

Odds

Norwich - 5/1

Draw - 38/11

Liverpool - 3/5

Prediction

Norwich’s only win this term came in the Carabao Cup but due to their performances in the Premier League there can be only one outcome to this match. Klopp may not field a full-strength team but the Reds will be expected to come away with a win. Norwich 1-3 Liverpool.