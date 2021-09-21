Jurgen Klopp will look to extend Liverpool’s good start to the season in their Carabao Cup fixture against Norwich on Tuesday night.

Not only are they joint top of the Premier League with Chelsea but they also won their first Champions League group match against AC Milan.

The team’s latest win was a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace and manager Klopp discussed team rotation after the match. He told the club website: “We will rotate, we always rotated, but you see in the last line in the last years we couldn’t rotate really because there were always a maximum of two fit [centre-backs] very often – and the third one was already a midfielder.

“In midfield, hopefully we have the numbers to do [it] and we need that because, as I said before the game, this is the engine room of the team and we need to make the changes there. Up front, we have different opportunities as well, so that’s good.”

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday, 21 September at Carrow Road.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and customers will also be able to stream the game on the Sky Go app and website.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Team news

For Norwich, Christoph Zimmermann, Sam Byram and Przemyslaw Placheta are all unavailable though the club could welcome back Jakob Sorensen. And there could also be a return for Bali Mumba.

For Liverpool, they are still without Harvey Elliott and Roberto Firmino due to injury. Thiago Alcantara is unlikely to feature due to a calf problem, Trent Alexander-Arnold is in doubt because of illness and Neco Williams has an ankle issue.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Gunn; Mumba, Kabak, Gibson, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Rupp; Cantwell, Sargent, Tzolis

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Phillips, Matip, Robertson; Milner, Keita, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Minamino

Odds

Norwich - 5/1

Draw - 38/11

Liverpool - 3/5

Prediction

Norwich’s only win this term came in the Carabao Cup but due to their performances in the Premier League there can be only one outcome to this match. Klopp may not field a full-strength team but the Reds will be expected to come away with a win. Norwich 1-3 Liverpool.