Nottingham Forest: Turner, Williams, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo, Yates, Mangala, Origi, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood. Subs: Tavares,Kouyate, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Niakhate, Vlachodimos, Danilo, Montiel, Aina.
AFC Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Tavernier, Cook, Billing, Ouattara, Semenyo, Christie, Solanke. Subs: Mepham, Brooks, Rothwell, Scott, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Moore, Travers, Greenwood.
Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)
Billing beats the wall with a curling free-kick, but Turner gets across to save it.
Substitution Divock Okoth Origi Moussa Niakhaté
The game has stopped for a while after some discontent on the sidelines. This time Iraola is booked.
Origi does well to beat Ouattara and win a corner off the left-back, who recovers well with a slide tackle. Gibbs-White plays it short to Mangala, and he slides it across to Williams, but his first-time effort is blocked.
Yellow 2nd/RC Willy-Arnaud Zobo Boly
Smith is pushed in the back by Wood inside his own half and wins a free-kick. The Forest fans and players are furious, as they believe Elanga was fouled on the break moments before.
There is some murmurings of discontent around the City Ground. Turner has looked to play the ball short when he receives it but is then put under pressure by a return pass and clears it long. As a result, Bournemouth keep regaining possession without having to do much work.
Forest started quickly and had two early chances but have not been able to build on their momentum. Bournemouth have had 69 per cent of the possession and are being allowed to play it around in their defensive half without much pressure. Nuno's side are waiting for their moment.
Ouattara is tacking up an interesting position on the left for Bournemouth. He is part of their defensive unit but is being allowed to get forward when the Cherries are in possession. The away side are attacking down his side at every opportunity and are trying to create overloads.
WIDE! Solanke goes close. Ouattara races forward from left-back and plays a pass inside to Tavernier, who is free. He finds Solanke inside with a reverse pass, and the striker touches the ball beyond Boly but crashes the side of the net with a low shot.
