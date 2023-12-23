Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1703345284

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The City Ground

Luke Baker
Saturday 23 December 2023 15:28
Comments
<p>Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga shoots at goal</p>

Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga shoots at goal

(Action Images via Reuters)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Nottingham Forest: Turner, Williams, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo, Yates, Mangala, Origi, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood. Subs: Tavares,Kouyate, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Niakhate, Vlachodimos, Danilo, Montiel, Aina.

AFC Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Tavernier, Cook, Billing, Ouattara, Semenyo, Christie, Solanke. Subs: Mepham, Brooks, Rothwell, Scott, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Moore, Travers, Greenwood.

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest betting site offers here.

1703345283

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Billing beats the wall with a curling free-kick, but Turner gets across to save it.

23 December 2023 15:28
1703345184

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Substitution Divock Okoth Origi Moussa Niakhaté

23 December 2023 15:26
1703345165

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

The game has stopped for a while after some discontent on the sidelines. This time Iraola is booked.

23 December 2023 15:26
1703344996

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Origi does well to beat Ouattara and win a corner off the left-back, who recovers well with a slide tackle. Gibbs-White plays it short to Mangala, and he slides it across to Williams, but his first-time effort is blocked.

23 December 2023 15:23
1703344988

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Yellow 2nd/RC Willy-Arnaud Zobo Boly

23 December 2023 15:23
1703344888

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Smith is pushed in the back by Wood inside his own half and wins a free-kick. The Forest fans and players are furious, as they believe Elanga was fouled on the break moments before.

23 December 2023 15:21
1703344828

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

There is some murmurings of discontent around the City Ground. Turner has looked to play the ball short when he receives it but is then put under pressure by a return pass and clears it long. As a result, Bournemouth keep regaining possession without having to do much work.

23 December 2023 15:20
1703344743

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Forest started quickly and had two early chances but have not been able to build on their momentum. Bournemouth have had 69 per cent of the possession and are being allowed to play it around in their defensive half without much pressure. Nuno's side are waiting for their moment.

23 December 2023 15:19
1703344614

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

Ouattara is tacking up an interesting position on the left for Bournemouth. He is part of their defensive unit but is being allowed to get forward when the Cherries are in possession. The away side are attacking down his side at every opportunity and are trying to create overloads.

23 December 2023 15:16
1703344487

Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

WIDE! Solanke goes close. Ouattara races forward from left-back and plays a pass inside to Tavernier, who is free. He finds Solanke inside with a reverse pass, and the striker touches the ball beyond Boly but crashes the side of the net with a low shot.

23 December 2023 15:14

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in