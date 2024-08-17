Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after Danilo stretchered off
Follow all the action from The City Ground
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face AFC Bournemouth today in the Premier League.
There was a big moment of concern in the first half when Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo was carried off on a stretcher due to a standing ovation.
Danilo went up for a header and landed awkwardly after a collision with Smenyo. There were flags to shield the midfielder from view and the physios were brought on immediately.
After a lengthy seven minutes of stoppage, while Danilo received treatment, the match was able to continue.
Nottingham Forest started their season at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League, with both sides eager to get their league form up and running and start the new campaign on the right note.
Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth
HALF-TIME: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-0 BOURNEMOUTH
Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth
Tavernier with a decent looking freekick on target but his strike doesn’t quite have the power behind it to trouble Sels, who can comfortably catch and claim the ball.
Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth
Yellow Card Lewis John Cook
Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth
Forest almost make it 2-0 before Bournemouth run up the other end to almost equalise! Hudson-Odoi plays a neat give and go and hits a low effort towards goal, with Neto diving down well to save. The ball is then cleared up towards Ouattara who faces Sels in the box but can’t get a clear shot on goal.
Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth
This time Tavernier’s freekick is overhit and goes straight out for a Forest goal kick. Bournemouth are running out of time to equalise before half-time…
Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth
Tavernier swings in a great freekick into the Forest box and Huijsen meets it with a clean strike which goes straight at Sels. The flag is up anyway for offside against the defender, who otherwise was close to a debut goal.
Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth
Semenyo with Bournemouth’s first real effort on goal, and basically all self-made. The ball fell to him towards the right side of the Forest box. The Cherries striker dropped his shoulder and hit an effort with his left foot just wide of the Forest goal. Much better from the Bournemouth striker, who has been marked out of this game so far.
Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth
A chunky 11 minutes added on here after the early treatment to the injured Danilo
Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth
Smith reads a ball into Hudson-Odoi’s feet well and wins his side a freekick after a late challenge from Aina.
Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth
Williams with a strike from the right hand side of the box which only narrowly flies over Neto’s goal. Forest looking the more likely to get on the scoresheet next.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments