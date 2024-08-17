( REUTERS )

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face AFC Bournemouth today in the Premier League.

There was a big moment of concern in the first half when Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo was carried off on a stretcher due to a standing ovation.

Danilo went up for a header and landed awkwardly after a collision with Smenyo. There were flags to shield the midfielder from view and the physios were brought on immediately.

After a lengthy seven minutes of stoppage, while Danilo received treatment, the match was able to continue.

Nottingham Forest started their season at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League, with both sides eager to get their league form up and running and start the new campaign on the right note.

