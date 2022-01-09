Mikel Arteta’s men will travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday to compete in the FA Cup.

The manager will return to the dugout for the first time since contracting Covid for a second time. He was due back at the side of the pitch for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool but the game was postponed due to an outbreak in the Reds’ camp.

While focus should be firmly on the match, some rumours have taken headlines in the build-up surrounding Arteta’s contract. The boss’ deal runs out in 2023 and The Athletic are reporting Manchester City are keeping tabs on the talented manager.

Arteta has managed to salvage Arsenal’s season after a dismal start and if they continue their success, including an away win at Nottingham, a move could be on the cards for the Spaniard.

But the manager will firmly be concentrating on the matches ahead. So where can fans watch the FA Cup fixture and who will Arteta choose in his starting 11? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5.10pm on Sunday, 9 January at the City Ground.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 4.20pm.

Team news

For the hosts Jordi Osei-Tutu and Alex Mighten are out until February with knee injuries. While Djed Spence is expected to feature after returning against Huddersfield last time out.

Meanwhile for Arsenal Nicolas Pepe, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. Sead Kolasinac is injured and not expected to feature while Calum Chambers is in doubt due to Covid.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham: Samba; Worrall, Yates, McKenna; Spence, Garner, Cafu, Colback; Johnson, Taylor, Zinckernagel

Arsenal: Leno; Tomiyasu, White, Holding, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nketiah

Odds

Nottingham - 26/5

Draw - 3/1

Arsenal - 18/25

Prediction

Arsenal’s form of late has been impressive and they have bounced back from their disastrous start to the season. While Nottingham provides a challenge for the Premier league side, the top-flight club should come out on top. Nottingham 0-2 Arsenal.