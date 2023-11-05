(REUTERS)

Nottingham Forest host Aston Villa in today’s 2pm Premier League kick off. Forest are looking to bounce back from a heavy 3-0 loss to Liverpool in their last league game and are in search of points in their attempt to further distance themselves from the relegation zone.

They face a difficult task against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa though. Villa are unbeaten in their past six matches, across all competitions, and you need to go back to September for the last time they lost in the Premier League. The midlands side are fifth in the table and will end the day inside the top four should they be victorious.

Goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos makes his Forest debut as Matt Turner is dropped to the bench while Harry Toffolo and Taiwo Awoniyi come in for Willy Boly and Serge Aurier. Emery has named the same 11 that began Villa’s 3-1 win over Luton.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below: