Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates
The two sides clash at The City Ground with Villa target a spot in the top four
Nottingham Forest host Aston Villa in today’s 2pm Premier League kick off. Forest are looking to bounce back from a heavy 3-0 loss to Liverpool in their last league game and are in search of points in their attempt to further distance themselves from the relegation zone.
They face a difficult task against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa though. Villa are unbeaten in their past six matches, across all competitions, and you need to go back to September for the last time they lost in the Premier League. The midlands side are fifth in the table and will end the day inside the top four should they be victorious.
Goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos makes his Forest debut as Matt Turner is dropped to the bench while Harry Toffolo and Taiwo Awoniyi come in for Willy Boly and Serge Aurier. Emery has named the same 11 that began Villa’s 3-1 win over Luton.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below:
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
Forest start the game brightly and Niakhate has the chance to launch the ball into the box from the left. Villa make the first contact before Gibbs-White heads it back in, but the away side eventually get it away.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
Forest get this Premier League clash under way.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
This game will be played one year since the weekend of Emery’s first Premier League game in charge of Villa, with the Villans winning 22 of their 35 games under him (drawing five and losing eight). It is more wins than the most recent two title-winning managers managed at their respective clubs in their first 35 games – 20 for Pep Guardiola at Man City and 16 for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Both teams are now on the pitch and are ready to get the game started.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
Villa start the same team that beat Luton 3-1 in their last outing. However, they welcome the return of Moreno, who makes the squad for the first time this season after a lengthy time away with a hamstring injury. He will battle with Digne for a place at left-back.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
Forest make three changes to the side that were thumped by Liverpool in their previous match. Cooper gives Vlachodimos his debut in goal, with Turner dropping onto the bench. Toffolo also comes into the team and replaces Aurier at full-back. The hosts switch from three centre-backs to two. Awoniyi returns from injury to make his first start since Forest’s 1-1 draw with Brentford in October. As a result, Boly misses out.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
ASTON VILLA SUBS: Diego Carlos, Youri Tielemans, Bertrand Traore, Alex Moreno, Calum Chambers, Clement Lenglet, Robin Olsen, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
ASTON VILLA (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Zaniolo; Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Matt Turner, Nuno Tavares, Neco Williams, Cheikhou Kouyate, Andrey Santos, Ryan Yates, Serge Aurier, Danilo, Willy-Arnaud Boly.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-3-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Murillo, Ola Aina; Nicolas Dominguez, Orel Mangala, Ibrahim Sangare; Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Anthony Elanga.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
Villa beat Luton 3-1 in their last outing to claim their 12th successive home win in the Premier League, strengthening their grip on fifth place. They have been victorious in five of their previous six top-flight matches since losing to Liverpool at Anfield, with their only draw in that run coming against Wolves. Many had thought Uni Emery's men would struggle to balance their domestic commitments with the relentless Europa Conference League schedule. However, their impressive run of form has seen them collect 22 points from their first 10 matches, their most since the 1998-99 season. If they can secure their eighth league win of the new campaign, they will temporarily move into third place, with Liverpool playing later today.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies