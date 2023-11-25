The City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest Football Club (Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest will have designs on picking up all three points against struggling Brighton when the teams clash at the City Ground this afternoon.

Steve Cooper wants his Forest side to close out matches with clinical performances when they’ve been on top as he looks to continue to distance his team from the bottom three. Forest slipped to defeat last time out against West Ham, thanks to a late goal from Tomas Soucek, and will want to rectify that today.

After a wonderful start for Brighton where they won five of their first six games, Roberto de Zerbi’s men have not triumphed in the league since September. Four draws from their last five games is a frustrating return for the Seagulls who have their sights set on Europe.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.