Nottingham Forest vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League score and latest goal updates
Follow all the action from The City Ground
Nottingham Forest will have designs on picking up all three points against struggling Brighton when the teams clash at the City Ground this afternoon.
Steve Cooper wants his Forest side to close out matches with clinical performances when they’ve been on top as he looks to continue to distance his team from the bottom three. Forest slipped to defeat last time out against West Ham, thanks to a late goal from Tomas Soucek, and will want to rectify that today.
After a wonderful start for Brighton where they won five of their first six games, Roberto de Zerbi’s men have not triumphed in the league since September. Four draws from their last five games is a frustrating return for the Seagulls who have their sights set on Europe.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Adingra drives through the middle of the pitch and sends the ball to Fati on the wing who looks to take on Niakhate. The Spanish winger cuts inside and unleashes an effort from range, but it deflects behind for a corner. Forest deal with the set-piece and are able to clear.
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Danilo feeds the ball out wide to Elanga who cuts back onto his right and sends a cross into the penalty area. Van Hecke is there to cut out the danger and clear. Cooper's men are getting plenty of joy in the final third in the early proceedings, and Brighton will have to tighten up at the back to avoid conceding again.
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Assist Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The game is under way at The City Ground!
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Meanwhile, De Zerbi has made five alterations after a disappointing performance against Sheffield United. In goal, Steele makes way for Verbruggen. Mahmoud Dahoud misses the game through suspension, with Adam Webster, Igor, and Buonanotte also coming out of the side. Ferguson, Lamptey, Dunk, and Veltman all earn a place in the starting XI after missing out before the international break.
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Cooper has made two changes from the side who lost on the road against West Ham last time out. In midfield, Ibrahim Sangare makes way, with Danilo coming into the starting XI. There’s also a switch in attack, with Taiwo Awoniyi, who has been ruled out through injury, dropping out. Wood starts up top in his place.
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion
BRIGHTON SUBS: Joao Pedro, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba, Jason Steele, Facundo Buonanotte, Jack Hinshelwood, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Ben Jackson, Joshua Duffus.
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion
BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Tariq Lamptey, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joel Veltman; Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross; Ansu Fati, Adam Lallana, Simon Adingra; Evan Ferguson.
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion
NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Matt Turner, Neco Williams, Cheikhou Kouyate, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ryan Yates, Serge Aurier, Divock Origi, Gonzalo Montiel, Willy-Arnaud Boly.
