Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1707337205

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The City Ground

Luke Baker
Wednesday 07 February 2024 18:45
Comments
The City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest Football Club
The City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest Football Club
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Bristol City in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1707337178

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

7 February 2024 20:19
1707336970

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Matt Turner.

7 February 2024 20:16
1707336956

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City

Attempt saved. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

7 February 2024 20:15
1707336924

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City

Attempt missed. Andy King (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

7 February 2024 20:15
1707336880

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.

7 February 2024 20:14
1707336804

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City

Foul by Divock Origi (Nottingham Forest).

7 February 2024 20:13
1707336647

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City

Attempt missed. Felipe (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

7 February 2024 20:10
1707336613

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Haydon Roberts.

7 February 2024 20:10
1707336491

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City

Attempt missed. Divock Origi (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

7 February 2024 20:08
1707336445

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City

Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

7 February 2024 20:07

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in