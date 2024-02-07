Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The City Ground
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Bristol City in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Matt Turner.
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City
Attempt saved. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City
Attempt missed. Andy King (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City
Foul by Divock Origi (Nottingham Forest).
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City
Attempt missed. Felipe (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Haydon Roberts.
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City
Attempt missed. Divock Origi (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City
Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies