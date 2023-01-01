Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea will look for back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since October when they travel to Nottingham Forest today.

Graham Potter’s side returned to action following the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Brentford on Tuesday, with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount on target.

It was Chelsea’s first Premier League win in five under Potter, who will want to start 2023 with three points to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Steve Cooper’s team fell to a 3-0 defeat at Manchester United on their return, as Forest remained in the Premier League’s bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 1 January.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage following Tottenham’s clash with Aston Villa.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Nottingham Forest were dealt a blow when Jesse Lingard came off against Manchester United with a hamstring injury, joining Morgan Gibbs-White on the sidelines. Chiekhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate are also out with hamstring injuries but Dean Henderson and Neco Williams should return.

Reece James has been ruled out for up to four weeks after the defender suffered an injury setback against Bournemouth on Tuesday. James joins Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Armando Broja on the sidelines, but Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech could return to the squad following the World Cup.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Williams, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Yates, Freuler, Mangala; Johnson, Awoniyi, Dennis

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Cucurella; Gallagher, Jorginho, Mount; Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic

Odds

Nottingham Forest: 23/5

Draw: 3/1

Chelsea: 7/10

Prediction

Nottingham Forest must raise their energy levels after a lifeless defeat at Manchester United and could cause Chelsea some early problems with the right approach, enough to hold on to a precious point. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea