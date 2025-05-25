Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea held on to clinch Champions League football for next season after a hard-fought victory over Nottingham Forest to conclude the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

The Blues took the lead in the second half when Levi Colwill converted from close range at the back post after Pedro Neto’s square pass.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side struggled to work Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal, with Chris Wood going closest in the first-half after reaching a cross before the Spanish shot-stopper, and the New Zealand international couldn’t convert in stoppage time after controlling before blazing over from six yards out.

Here’s our player ratings from the City Ground after a nervy final day of the Premier League season:

Nottingham Forest

Matz Sels – 6: Had a very quiet afternoon but failed in his pursuit of another clean sheet to win the Premier League golden glove outright. Could do nothing about Colwill’s goal and had hardly anything to do afterwards.

Ola Aina – 5: Made a fine underlapping run into the box to set up a chance in the first half. Found plenty of space on the right wing and linked up strongly with Nicolas Dominguez and Anthony Elanga but was far from his best trying to pick out players with sweeping crosses. Got booked and subbed off in the second half.

Nikola Milenkovic – 6: In with a shout of being Forest’s player of the season and showed why. Commanding and in control to deal with crosses into the box and a solid leader throughout. Will be annoyed at the manner of the goal conceded.

Murillo – 5: Threw himself into challenges and physical battles. Won a few, lost a few. Forest fans loved it, and he was never punished heavily. Brought some old school entertainment.

Neco Williams – 4: Made a fine tackle to stop a Chelsea counterattack from developing but struggled with the pace and strength of Pedro Neto which led to the opening goal from Levi Colwill.

Nicolas Dominguez – 5: Blocked an effort from Noni Madueke that looked dangerous early on. Injured himself trying to win possession off Madueke in the second half and had to be replaced.

Ibrahim Sangare – 5: An able supporter of the defensive line and willing to sit and hold position deep in midfield. Controlled the tempo of Forest’s transitions and nullified Chelsea’s central threat for most of the game.

Elliot Anderson – 5: Took a shot from range that went wide then recklessly clattered into Madueke to earn himself a yellow card.

Morgan Gibbs-White – 4: Seemed as though a long season took its toll on his decision-making and effectiveness. Found space to operate but couldn’t connect with the forwards thanks to misplaced passes and frustrating interceptions.

Chris Wood – 4: A strong presence up front which Tosin Adarabioyo and Reece James had difficulty dealing with but was unable to hit the same heights as his form earlier in the season and missed three decent chances including a volley in the first half and a snapshot late in stoppage time.

Anthony Elanga – 6: Was quite lively and involved in Forest’s attacking threat, putting crosses into the box and linking with the wide men. Couldn’t find a final pass and his best effort, a second half free kick, landed in the hands of Robert Sanchez.

Subs: Callum Hudson-Odoi – 5, Ryan Yates – N/A, Jota Silva – N/A

open image in gallery Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez in action with Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson ( Action Images via Reuters )

Chelsea

Robert Sanchez - 6: Failed to claim a cross and offered up an open goal that Wood failed to hit, but otherwise more of a calming presence than he has been at times this term.

Reece James - 7: Gaining fitness all the time and disciplined in his role to change between right-back and stepping into midfield at times.

Tosin Adarabioyo - 8: Key interception to deny Gibbs-White with the Blues unravelling in transition, huge in the air for the visitors.

Levi Colwill - 8: Lingered in the box and pounced at back post for a simple goal, solid at the back dealing with Wood.

Marc Cucurella - 6: Solid at the back and throws his body at everything, including late pinball in the Blues’ box.

Moises Caicedo - 7: Covers runners with ease and shielded the back four nicely.

Enzo Fernandez - 6: Not able to knit together the attack like he can but disciplined without the ball in that midfield battle.

Noni Madueke - 7: Quick feet to bamboozle Anderson in first half and looked a handful througout.

open image in gallery Levi Colwill of Chelsea celebrates scoring ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

Cole Palmer - 6: Below his brilliant best, but always plotting and scheming, key in distributing ball when Chelsea got around the back of Forest backline.

Jadon Sancho - 5: Sloppy on the ball and no cutting edge, substituted and now Chelsea have a big decision over whether to keep him permanently.

Pedro Neto - 7: Calm head to square for Colwill’s opener.