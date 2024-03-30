Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The City Ground
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace
After honouring former player Larry Lloyd's recent passing, Forest's fans are in fine fettle. The visitors have won the toss though, and Wharton and Lerma get us underway on the banks of the Trent!
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace
So, for some further comment on the standings... Forest's run-in with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules has seen a four-point deduction. Now 18th, Nuno Espirito Santo's side ultimately face a mammoth task. Palace on the other hand, have an eight-point buffer - yet still aren't free from the chains of survival doubts. In 14th, Eagles fans will be hoping Glasner's travelling side can make good on some solid friendly preparations back in the international break. They beat both Bodo/Glimt and Millwall, while keeping clean sheets.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace
Today's officials in the red side of Nottingham are led by Chris Kavanagh. His assistants are Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan, whilst the fourth official is Leigh Doughty. On VAR duty, it's Tony Harrington, with Natalie Aspinall assisting.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace
Oliver Glasner makes one change to the Crystal Palace side who drew 1-1 with Luton three weeks ago. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is out for the season with an elbow injury so Henderson comes in to replace him.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace
CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: David Ozoh, Franco Umeh-Chibueze, Hindolo Mustapha, James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp, Naouirou Ahamada, Nathaniel Clyne, Remi Matthews, Will Hughes.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace
CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward; Tyrick Mitchell, Jefferson Lerma, Adam Wharton, Daniel Munoz; Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew; Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace
Forest have made three changes to the side who drew with Luton before the international break. Boly comes out for Felipe and Aina steps into the defence in place of Toffolo. Elanga is replaced by Hudson-Odoi.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace
NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Andrew Omobamidele, Anthony Elanga, Danilo, Giovanni Reyna, Gonzalo Montiel, Harry Toffolo, Matt Turner, Nicolas Dominguez, Rodrigo Ribeiro.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matz Sels: Ola Aina, Murillo, Felipe, Neco Williams; Ibrahim Sangare, Ryan Yates; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White, Divock Origi; Chris Wood.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace are under pressure to remain clear of the Premier League relegation zone this afternoon at The City Ground as they travel to face Nottingham Forest, who are under even more strain - having slipped down into the dropzone thanks to their recent point deduction.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies