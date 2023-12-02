Nottingham Forest vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Nottingham Forest vs Everton
Aurier is found with a throughball on the right-hand side and pulls it back to Gibbs-White, who looks to clip it into the danger zone. Gueye cuts it out and puts the ball behind for a corner. The delivery comes in and it eventually falls to Elanga on the edge, but his shot is blocked and the Toffees can clear once again.
The referee isn't happy with a member of staff on the Forest bench and has come over to the sideline to give a yellow card. The City Ground supporters voiced their frustration towards the officials after the assistant had given Everton a throw-in.
Forest break down the left once again with Elanga who cuts inside onto his right foot and delivers, but Everton are able to clear. The ball eventually finds Aurier who crosses towards the back post. It falls to Elanga on the half-volley, but his strike whistles just past the post. He'll be disappointed not to have hit the target.
Dyche's side have had plenty of opportunities to hit Forest on the break but are giving the ball away far too often. Everton have managed to complete just 65.3 per cent of their passes since the game got under way.
Yates finds Elanga on the left-hand side and proceeds to drift past Young with ease, before clipping a cross into the box. However, Pickford comes out and collects comfortably. The Forest winger has been a bright spark so far and the Toffees have struggled to deal with him when he's given the ball on the left.
Forest are yet to test Pickford between the sticks so far today with Everton limiting them to just three touches inside their box. The Toffees are on top so far and have managed two shots, with Vlachodimos making a singular save.
What a chance! Tarkowski sends a long ball into the box and Vlachodimos fails to deal with it after tussling with McNeil. It falls to Beto on the half-volley, but he sends it into the stands behind the goal. He really should be hitting the target. Cooper's side get away with one!
Boly makes a reckless foul on McNeil who was looking to drive through the middle of the pitch and gives away a free-kick inside the Forest half. Everton are filling the box and it's delivered into the penalty area, but Branthwaite and Tarkowski both take wild swings at it and miss the ball. The centre-back duo will be disappointed that they didn't do better.
Everton break down the right-hand side with Gueye and he sends a cross into the box looking to find Beto. It's headed away from danger but only as far as Garner, who attempts a speculative effort on the volley which is comfortable for the Forest goalkeeper to gather.
Wood is okay to continue for now despite Cooper having Origi ready to come on. The Forest striker is back up and running and appears to be fit and firing.
