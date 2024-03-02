Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1709389171

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Szoboszlai and Nunez return as subs

Jurgen Klopp’s side head to The City Ground hoping to extend their lead atop the Premier League table

Luke Baker
Saturday 02 March 2024 14:19
Comments
(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

On Saturday, the pick of the 3pm kick-offs sees Nottingham Forest host Liverpool, with the Reds fresh from a double cup conquest which keeps their quadruple hopes alive. First they beat Chelsea a week ago at Wembley, 1-0 after extra time, to seal the Carabao Cup - then they defeated Southampton in midweek with a much-rotated team.

As for Forest, their relegation issues have increased with Everton being handed back four points, leaving them one place and four points above the bottom three.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1709388231

Confirmed lineups are in:

NFO - Sels, Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo, Dominguez, Yates, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Origi

LIV - Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gomez, Clark, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

Karl Matchett2 March 2024 14:03
1709388012

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

2 March 2024 14:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in