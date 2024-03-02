Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Szoboszlai and Nunez return as subs
Jurgen Klopp’s side head to The City Ground hoping to extend their lead atop the Premier League table
On Saturday, the pick of the 3pm kick-offs sees Nottingham Forest host Liverpool, with the Reds fresh from a double cup conquest which keeps their quadruple hopes alive. First they beat Chelsea a week ago at Wembley, 1-0 after extra time, to seal the Carabao Cup - then they defeated Southampton in midweek with a much-rotated team.
As for Forest, their relegation issues have increased with Everton being handed back four points, leaving them one place and four points above the bottom three.
Confirmed lineups are in:
NFO - Sels, Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo, Dominguez, Yates, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Origi
LIV - Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gomez, Clark, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
