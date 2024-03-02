(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

On Saturday, the pick of the 3pm kick-offs sees Nottingham Forest host Liverpool, with the Reds fresh from a double cup conquest which keeps their quadruple hopes alive. First they beat Chelsea a week ago at Wembley, 1-0 after extra time, to seal the Carabao Cup - then they defeated Southampton in midweek with a much-rotated team.

As for Forest, their relegation issues have increased with Everton being handed back four points, leaving them one place and four points above the bottom three.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.