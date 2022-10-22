Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Liverpool seek to move closer to the top four when they travel to Nottingham Forest
Saturday’s Premier League action kicks off with Liverpool travelling to Nottingham Forest on the back of a 1-0 victory against West Ham during the week. Darwin Nunez gave the Reds victory at Anfield with a first half strike and his chaotic energy should prove to be a handle for Forest as well today. Steve Cooper’s side come into the match having earned a point away at Brighton with a goalless draw three days ago.
Liverpool are still recovering from a poor start to their Premier League campaign but have recorded back-to-back wins since losing 3-2 to Arsenal in early October having also defeated Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently seventh in the table but could jump ahead of fifth placed Manchester United if they collect all three points at the City Ground this afternoon.
Forest, meanwhile, continue to struggle. They have not won a league game since August and have collected just three points in that time thanks to draws with Everton, Aston Villa and, of course, Brighton. They are 19th in the table, three points from safety and are in desperate need of a positive result against Liverpool this afternoon. Can they shock Klopp’s men today?
Follow all the action from the City Ground as Nottingham Forest take on Liverpool in Saturday’s early kick off:
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool early team news and predicted line-ups
For Nottingham Forest Jack Colback, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards and Harry Toffolo are all expected to be out with injury. But in better news Renan Lodi could return following an ankle issue.
Liverpool, meanwhile, will not have Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Arthur, Naby Keita, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, while Darwin Nunez is now an injury doubt after feeling his hamstring before coming off against West Ham.
Predicted line-ups
Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Williams, Cook, McKenna, Lodi; Mangala, Yates, Freuler; Gibbs-White, Dennis, Johnson
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago, Carvalho; Salah, Firmino
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action.
First up Liverpool take the trip down to the midlands as they face Nottingham Forest. The Reds are hoping to continue a good run of form which has seen them record victories against Rangers in the Champions League then Manchester City and West Ham in the Premier League. However, Jurgen Klopp has to shuffle his pack and deal with another injury crisis especially in the forward areas with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota injured and Darwin Nunez a doubt for the game.
Forest, meanwhile, are hoping to get themselves off the bottom of the table. They won just once in the league this season but two draws from their last three games will give them some encouragement. Liverpool are always difficult opponents but if Steve Cooper’s side can take advantage this afternoon it may kick his team’s season into gear.
Kick off for this one is at 12.30pm.
