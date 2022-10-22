✕ Close Forest will create great atmosphere - Klopp

Saturday’s Premier League action kicks off with Liverpool travelling to Nottingham Forest on the back of a 1-0 victory against West Ham during the week. Darwin Nunez gave the Reds victory at Anfield with a first half strike and his chaotic energy should prove to be a handle for Forest as well today. Steve Cooper’s side come into the match having earned a point away at Brighton with a goalless draw three days ago.

Liverpool are still recovering from a poor start to their Premier League campaign but have recorded back-to-back wins since losing 3-2 to Arsenal in early October having also defeated Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently seventh in the table but could jump ahead of fifth placed Manchester United if they collect all three points at the City Ground this afternoon.

Forest, meanwhile, continue to struggle. They have not won a league game since August and have collected just three points in that time thanks to draws with Everton, Aston Villa and, of course, Brighton. They are 19th in the table, three points from safety and are in desperate need of a positive result against Liverpool this afternoon. Can they shock Klopp’s men today?

