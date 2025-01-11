Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Luton Town in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Luton Town 0.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Mark McGuinness.
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Attempt saved. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Liam Walsh (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Danilo replaces James Ward-Prowse.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Marvelous Nakamba.
Attempt saved. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Reuell Walters.
