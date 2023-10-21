Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
Luton produced an inspired late comeback to salvage a point against Forest, who led 2-0 thanks to Wood's brace. But Ogbene gave the Hatters hope in the 83rd minute, before substitute Adebayo equalised in stoppage time. The result sees Luton remain 17th in the Premier League table, while their opponents drop two places to 15th. The two sides on their travels when they return to action next Sunday; Forest travel to Liverpool and Luton are away at Aston Villa. Thank you for joining us today. Until next time, goodbye!
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
FULL-TIME: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-2 LUTON TOWN
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
Murillo is late on Nakamba and can have no complaints as he goes into the book.
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
We are into the final 60 seconds of stoppage time. Will this scoreline remain, or are we going to see another dramatic late twist?
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
OFFSIDE, NO GOAL! Wood briefly thinks he has won it for Forest as he latches onto a throughball, and drills it into the bottom corner. But his joy is cut short by the offside flag, and it was the right decision.
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
What a response by Luton! The visitors seemed well out of this contest at 2-0 down, but it has been a brilliant comeback to bring themselves level.
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
Assist Thomas Alun Lockyer
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
Goal Elijah Anuoluwapo Oluwaferanmi Oluwatomi Oluwalana Ayomikulehin Adebayo
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
There are going to be eight additional minutes played at the end of this game.
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
Substitution Sèrge Alain Stéphane Aurier Temitayo Olufisayo Olaoluwa Aina
