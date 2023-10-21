Jump to content

Liveupdated1697904183

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The City Ground

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 14:00
The City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest Football Club
The City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest Football Club
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1697904162

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

Luton produced an inspired late comeback to salvage a point against Forest, who led 2-0 thanks to Wood's brace. But Ogbene gave the Hatters hope in the 83rd minute, before substitute Adebayo equalised in stoppage time. The result sees Luton remain 17th in the Premier League table, while their opponents drop two places to 15th. The two sides on their travels when they return to action next Sunday; Forest travel to Liverpool and Luton are away at Aston Villa. Thank you for joining us today. Until next time, goodbye!

21 October 2023 17:02
1697904008

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

FULL-TIME: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-2 LUTON TOWN

21 October 2023 17:00
1697903927

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

Murillo is late on Nakamba and can have no complaints as he goes into the book.

21 October 2023 16:58
1697903889

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

We are into the final 60 seconds of stoppage time. Will this scoreline remain, or are we going to see another dramatic late twist?

21 October 2023 16:58
1697903815

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

OFFSIDE, NO GOAL! Wood briefly thinks he has won it for Forest as he latches onto a throughball, and drills it into the bottom corner. But his joy is cut short by the offside flag, and it was the right decision.

21 October 2023 16:56
1697903747

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

What a response by Luton! The visitors seemed well out of this contest at 2-0 down, but it has been a brilliant comeback to bring themselves level.

21 October 2023 16:55
1697903607

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

Assist Thomas Alun Lockyer

21 October 2023 16:53
1697903567

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

Goal Elijah Anuoluwapo Oluwaferanmi Oluwatomi Oluwalana Ayomikulehin Adebayo

21 October 2023 16:52
1697903506

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

There are going to be eight additional minutes played at the end of this game.

21 October 2023 16:51
1697903276

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

Substitution Sèrge Alain Stéphane Aurier Temitayo Olufisayo Olaoluwa Aina

21 October 2023 16:47

