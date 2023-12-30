Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Marcus Rashford starts
Follow all the action from The City Ground
Nottingham Forest will be hoping to build on their 3-1 victory over Newcastle on Boxing Day when they host Manchester United at the City Ground in Saturday’s late kick off.
Forest won their first match under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo when Chris Wood bagged a hat-trick against the Magpies and the Portuguese will want to continue to develop the side with a positive result today.
Manchester United, meanwhile, can move closer to the top four if they are victorious. Erik ten Hag’s men fought back from two goals down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2 last time out. Alejandro Garnacho continued to show why he’s a rising star with two goals and Rasmus Hojlund scored his first ever goal in the English top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below:
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Although they are yet to find the breakthrough, Forest will be pleased with their defensive play so far. With 69, they have conceded the most Premier League goals in 2023, and will be eager to end the calendar year with a clean sheet.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
The two teams remain in deadlock at the midway point of the first half, but both are yet to register their first shot on target in the contest.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Lovely link-up play sees United work the ball from one side of the pitch to another. It is eventually set for Wan-Bissaka to cross, but Danilo is there to clear.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
You must go back to March 1992 for the last time Forest beat United in a league match. They did so courtesy of a 1-0 victory here with Nigel Clough scoring the only goal.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Forest attack down the left flank. Aina has been lively so far and he has plenty of space to run into. The full-back whips a dangerous ball across the six-yard area, but none of his team-mates are alert enough to attack it.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
We are still goalless after the opening quarter of an hour at the City Ground, where United are aiming to record their 12th successive victory over Forest. The Red Devils have only previously enjoyed longer winning streaks against Aston Villa and Wigan Athletic (both 14 matches).
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
At the other end, the ball breaks kindly for Fernandes on the right flank. The United skipper whips the ball into the six-yard box, where a sliding Garnacho is just unable to connect and apply the finishing touch.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
A nervy moment for Varane! The United defender looks to cut out a Forest cross at the near post, and deflects the ball dangerously across the six-yard box and towards goal. Luckily for the visitors, they manage to rescue the situation and eventually clear their lines.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Forest look to break the deadlock as Gibbs-White swings a deep corner into the box. The ball is cleared and Danilo looks to hook it back into the danger area, but it runs behind for a goal-kick.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Wood has been directly involved in each of Forest's last five Premier League goals. That is as many in two league games than he managed in his previous 27 combined.
