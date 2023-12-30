(PA)

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to build on their 3-1 victory over Newcastle on Boxing Day when they host Manchester United at the City Ground in Saturday’s late kick off.

Forest won their first match under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo when Chris Wood bagged a hat-trick against the Magpies and the Portuguese will want to continue to develop the side with a positive result today.

Manchester United, meanwhile, can move closer to the top four if they are victorious. Erik ten Hag’s men fought back from two goals down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2 last time out. Alejandro Garnacho continued to show why he’s a rising star with two goals and Rasmus Hojlund scored his first ever goal in the English top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below: