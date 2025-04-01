Is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest welcome Manchester United to The City Ground for tonight’s Premier League encounter.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team are fresh off the back of a win in the FA Cup quarter-finals where they defeated Brighton 4-3 on penalties to reach the last four of the competition.

They sit third in the table and have a five point lead over fourth place Chelsea as they seek to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are down in 13th but have been improving under Ruben Amorim before the most recent international break and will hope to end the season strongly despite recent struggles.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Nottingham vs Manchester United?

The match kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 1 April at the The City Ground in Nottingham.

How can I watch it?

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the game live on Discovery+.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

What is the team news?

Chris Wood is a major doubt for the match after picking up a hip issue on international duty with New Zealand. Morgan Gibbs-White will also be assessed after his collision with the post during the FA Cup match against Brighton with the manager feeling he should be fine to play.

Manchester United welcome back five players with Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton all available for selection. Shaw doesn’t seem quite ready despite returning to training so it will be unlikely that he features but Ruben Amorim will no doubt benefit from the defensive reinforcements of Maguire and Yoro.

Patrick Dorgu has now served a suspension and will also be in the squad, but Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Ayden Heaven and Jonny Evans are definitely out of the fixture.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, N Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Jota, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Elanga

Man Utd XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Garnacho, Hojlund, Zirkzee

Odds

Nottingham Forest to win 6/5

Draw 9/5

Man Utd to win 2/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd Prediction

Ruben Amorim continues to build his Manchester United side but they have been in turmoil throughout this Premier League campaign. Back to back wins, against Real Sociedad and Leicester City, will give them confidence but Nottingham Forest are better drilled and have home advantage.

Nuno Espirito Santo will know that a win tonight massively improves his team’s chances of reaching the Champions League and Forest’s FA Cup quarter-final victory over Brighton will give them enough of a boost to get the job done.

Forest 1-0 Man Utd.