Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi in induced coma after urgent abdominal surgery
The Nigeria international underwent a procedure on Monday night, having suffered a serious injury during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester.
Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been placed in an induced coma to aid his recovery from urgent abdominal surgery, the PA news agency understands.
There is no suggestion that the 27-year-old’s condition is life threatening and it is understood the coma will help restrict his movement and regulate his heart rate.
Awoniyi collided with a post late on against the Foxes and received several minutes of treatment before being allowed to return to action.
The extent of his injury was revealed on Monday by the club’s medical staff and he was rushed to hospital for treatment.
Forest said on Tuesday afternoon that he was “recovering well”.