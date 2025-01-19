Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League latest score and goals updates

Follow all the action from The City Ground

Luke Baker
Sunday 19 January 2025 14:48 GMT
(Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Southampton today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Three minutes of added time to be played at the end of this first half.

19 January 2025 14:47

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Southampton need the half-time interval. Forest are enjoying themselves here and Murillo charges forward from the back and wins his side a free-kick in a dangerous position but Gibbs-White can't direct his effort on target.

19 January 2025 14:46

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Assist Temitayo Olufisayo Olaoluwa Aina

19 January 2025 14:42

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

A blow for Forest as Hudson-Odoi, who scored the second goal here, is hobbling off and replaced by Jota.

19 January 2025 14:39

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Hudson-Odoi goes down and this does not look good for the Forest winger. Jota is preparing to come on in his place.

19 January 2025 14:38

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Elanga whips a low free-kick into the six-yard box and Southampton manage to clear their lines. The Saints look to launch a counter-attack but Forest get bodies back quickly behind the ball.

19 January 2025 14:37

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Yellow Card Flynn Downes

19 January 2025 14:34

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Hudson-Odoi scored his third goal in the Premier League this season, netting for the first time since November against West Ham United. It looks a long way back for Southampton now.

19 January 2025 14:32

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Assist Christopher Grant Wood

19 January 2025 14:30

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Goal Callum James Hudson-Odoi

19 January 2025 14:29

Comments

