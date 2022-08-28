✕ Close Conte on UCL draw

Follow live updates as Tottenham Hotspur travel to Nottingham Forest in the final Premier League fixture of the weekend. Antonio Conte’s side have made an impressive start to the season in terms of getting points on the board and face a newly promoted Forest side who won their opening home game of the season against West Ham at the City Ground. Forest have been by far the busiest Premier League team in the transfer market as Steve Cooper continues to build his team for the season.

Spurs will look for an improved performance after requiring Harry Kane headers to first rescue a point at Chelsea and then claim a narrow win over Wolves last weekend. Tottenham will look to match the fast starts made by Arsenal and Manchester City as the campaign schedule picks up pace, with a visit to London rivals West Ham to come on Wednesday. Conte may have looked to rotate his side ahead of the first of what will be many three-match game weeks to come this year, but the Italian has named an unchanged team.

Follow live updates from Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, below: