✕ Close Premier League transfers: All the stars linked with moves before summer window closes

Sunday’s early kick off sees Nottingham Forest host West Ham in a bottom of the table clash after both sides lost their opening fixtures last weekend. Forest are looking the bounce back from a demoralising 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in which the final score line flattered Steve Cooper’s side.

An influx of new signings means the manager has not yet settled on the best line-up to keep Forest in the top-flight and the newly promoted side will need all the support they can get from their home fans if they want to upset West Ham today.

The Hammers, meanwhile, drew the short straw and landed with the Premier League champions for their first game of the season. Manchester City were just too good for David Moyes’ side and with Erling Haaland on point in front of goal West Ham were swept aside. They won’t be too disheartened by that defeat though and will see today’s game as a great opportunity to kick start their season with a victory over their newly promoted opponents.

Follow all the action as Nottingham Forest host West Ham Utd in the Premier League: