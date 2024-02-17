Jump to content

Liveupdated1708182054

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates

Follow all the action from The City Ground

Luke Baker
Saturday 17 February 2024 15:00
Comments
(PA)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1708181670

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United

For the travelling contingent, West Ham's drubbing at the hands of Arsenal will ideally be put to bed by the end of today's game. David Moyes has made two changes to that side that were handed the heavy 6-0 defeat by the Gunners on Sunday. Michail Antonio makes his first start since November as Ben Johnson drops to the bench. Kalvin Phillips starts in midfield with Tomas Soucek taking a place among the substitutes.

17 February 2024 14:54
1708181481

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Emerson Palmieri, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Vladimir Coufal; Edson Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips; Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio. Subs: Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Angelo Ogbonna, Tomas Soucek, Divin Mubama.

17 February 2024 14:51
1708181393

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United

For the hosts Nottingham Forest, boss Nuno Espirito Santo has opted for two changes from the side that were beaten 3-2 by Newcastle on Saturday. Danilo comes into the team for Ryan Yates while Felipe takes Moussa Niakhate's place in defence.

17 February 2024 14:49
1708181352

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United

Now, how about some lineups? Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Mats Sels; Nuno Tavares, Murillo, Felipe, Neco Williams; Nicolas Dominguez, Danilo; Richie Laryea, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga: Taiwo Awoniyi. Subs: Matt Turner, Cheikhou Kouyate, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Giovanni Reyna, Ryan Yates, Divock Origi, Andrew Omobamidele, Rodrigo Ribeiro.

17 February 2024 14:49
1708181278

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United

West Ham United slumped 6-0 against Arsenal at London Stadium in their last Premier League match, extending their winless streak to five (Wins 0 Draws 3 Losses 2), putting them in eighth place on 36 points. The Hammers have scored 36 goals and conceded 42 through 24 matches, leaving them trailing fifth-placed Aston Villa by 10 points for a spot in the Europa League.

17 February 2024 14:47
1708180833

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United

As we breach the half-an-hour countdown to kick off at the City Ground, how about some team news?

17 February 2024 14:40
1708180328

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and West Ham!

17 February 2024 14:32
1708179116

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Tavares; Danilo, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Phillips, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Bowen; Antonio.

Mike Jones17 February 2024 14:11
1708178418

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

17 February 2024 14:00
1708178412

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

17 February 2024 14:00

