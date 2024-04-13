Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The City Ground
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Doyle fizzes the ball across the face of goal from deep, but neither Cunha nor Doherty can produce a shot or keep it in play at the far post.
Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves are unbeaten in their last five away league games against Forest, since losing 3-1 in the Championship back in March 2013.
Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Gibbs-White brings down a Forest throw-in on the turn and looks to link up with Reyna and Yates, but the latter is dispossessed and Joao Gomes comes away on the counter for Wolves.
Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Yellow Card Mario René Junior Lemina
Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
OFF THE LINE!!!! Forest are let off the hook after a huge error!!! Yates' errant pass goes straight to Joao Gomes and the midfielder curls a shot goalwards. Murillo races back to head it off the line with a superhuman effort, and Sarabia arriving on the follow-up can only send the rebound wide of the far post!!
Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sarabis' scooped pass sends Semedo galloping into open pasture down the right, but his cross from the edge of the box is plucked out of the sky by Sels!
Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Cunha is played into space down the right and fires an early shot goalwards from just inside the box, but it flashes over the top and doesn't trouble Sels at all!
Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
WIDE!!!! Reyna latches onto a loose Semedo pass at the back and bears down on goal, sending a 20-yard strike along the ground and just to the wrong side of Sa's right-hand post!
Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Following their 3-1 win against Fulham last time out at the City Ground, Forest are looking to win consecutive home league games for the first time since a run of four between April and August last year.
Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Gibbs-White looks to play Wood through on goal with a cross-field pass into the box, but Sa's well off his line to gather before the New Zealander can get ahead of steam.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies