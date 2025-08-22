Nuno Espirito Santo makes stunning admission amid reports of Nottingham Forest exit
Nuno said his relationship with Marinakis has ‘changed’ and is ‘not as close’
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed his relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis has changed amid some reports that he could be sacked.
Nuno guided Forest to a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season and a return to European football, having been 17th in the table the season before.
But reports surfaced on Friday that the Portuguese coach could be about to be dismissed just one game into the new season. When asked about those reports, Nuno said “when there’s smoke, there’s fire” and he revealed that his relationship with Marinakis is “not as close”.
“I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season we were very close and spoke on a daily basis,” said Nuno, who signed a new three-year contract in June.
"This season it is not so well but I always believe that dialogue is important because my concern is the squad and the season we have ahead of us. Our relationship has changed and we are not as close.
“No, it is not good. I think everybody at the club should be together but this is not the reality."
Forest opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Brentford last weekend but Nuno expressed “concern” at the club’s transfer activity over the summer.
He said in his pre-match press conference before the Brentford match that Forest were short of options and needed more players ahead of returning to European football and a Europa League campaign.
Forest have signed Omari Hutchinson and James McAtee, while a deal for former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has also been completed to take their spending to over £100m this summer.
But Nuno admitted he was not sure if his relationship with club owner Marinakis could continue after a dramatic breakdown.
“I hope so but I don’t know, that I cannot answer,” he said before Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.
“On my side I am doing whatever I can to help Forest, my commitment is something and I feel it."
Nuno added he was worried about his job and said he did not know why his communication with owner Marinakis had broken down.
“I don't know exactly but I'm being honest with you, it is not the same. The reason behind it I do not know. What I said last week or two weeks ago was my concern and why I was worried about where we were going.
“What I said, I said it with respect. The reality is that the relationship is not what is use to be. It was a respectful relationship based on trust and sharing opinions but now it is not so good.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments