Crystal Palace have swiftly appointed Oliver Glasner as their new manager, hours after Roy Hodgson resigned from his post. The 49-year-old takes over with immediate effect but will not be in the dugout at Goodison Park, with Palace facing Everton on Monday night.

The Eagles have signed up the Austrian until the end of the 2025/26 campaign, after he left Eintracht Frankfurt in summer following two years at the club, leading them to a German Cup final at the end of his tenure.

Chairman Steve Parish highlighted Glasner’s “outstanding record” and said he was the “right manager to take the club forward”.

“Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach is the perfect fit for getting the most from our talented young squad in the remainder of this Premier League season and beyond,” Parish added.

“I am very happy to join Crystal Palace as manager. I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club’s supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about,” Glasner’s own arrival statement read.

Hodgson confirmed his departure earlier on Monday, saying his decision allows the club to “bring forward plans for a new manager” from the summer.

The veteran boss, who reached his 200th game as Palace boss recently, was taken to hospital after training last week after falling ill, and now exits ahead of the Monday night Premier League fixture against Everton.

Along with announcing the 76-year-old’s departure from the club, Palace confirmed that the former England boss had left hospital and was “doing well”. A statement from Hodgson read: “This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top-class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.”

Hodgson labelled the Palace squad “a pleasure to work with” and asked fans to “continue to give their full support to the team for the remainder of this season and beyond” as they look to avoid relegation.

They currently sit 16th in the table, five points above the drop zone and their Monday night opponents, having won just two of their last 15 matches in all competitions.

“I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come,” were Hodgson’s final words. Assistants Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington will be in charge at Goodison Park against Everton.

Roy Hodgson resigned earlier on Monday (Getty Images)

Parish said: “Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten. After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders. That he then agreed to continue in the summer speaks volumes about his commitment to our club. Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy.

“I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it’s fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back.

“On a personal note I would also like to thank Roy for his support, his professionalism and his friendship. He’s been the manager for half of the time we’ve been in the Premier League, I’ve enjoyed working with him and learning from him immensely.”