Ollie Watkins revealed he made a prediction to Cole Palmer that they would fire England into the Euro 2024 final as the substitutes combined to create a stunning 91st minute winner against the Netherlands.

Watkins and Palmer were sent on by manager Gareth Southgate in a bold double-change, replacing Harry Kane and Phil Foden with extra time looming against the Dutch in Dortmund.

And Southgate’s gamble paid off as Palmer set up Watkins, with the Aston Villa striker sending England through with a stunning touch and finish into the corner.

Speaking after the game, Watkins revealed he told Palmer he would set him up as they prepared to come onto the pitch.

Watkins had played just 20 minutes for England before the semi-finals, but was called on from the bench with the Netherlands game level at 1-1.

“I’ve been waiting for that moment for weeks,” he told ITV.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work to get to where I am today. I’m delighted.

“I swear on my life that I said to Cole Palmer that he’s going to set me up today and I’m going to score. It’s the best feeling ever.

Watkins and Palmer came on to win the game for England ( Getty Images )

Watkins was the hero in Dortmund as England reached the final ( The FA via Getty Images )

“There’s been a lot of criticism but we’re in the final and that’s all that matters.

“We’ve got that bounce back factor. Going behind seems to kick us into gear.

“We’ve won on penalties and come from behind.”

Kane praised Watkins for his role in England’s win and said he “deserves” his moment.

“We talk about being ready. We’re a big team at being ready,” Kane said.

“When it matters, you might get five minutes, one minute, but you can make a difference , you can win us a tournament.

“He’s been waiting, he’s been patient. What he did was outstanding and he deserves it.”