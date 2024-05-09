Olympiacos v Aston Villa LIVE: Conference League latest updates

✕ Close Prince William spotted with Prince George at Aston Villa match

Aston Villa have a slim chance of keeping their European hopes alive as they seek to overturn a 4-2 deficit against Olympiacos.

At Villa Park, the hosts enjoyed most of the possession and created more chances, but it was Olympiacos who came away with a crucial advantage in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

John McGinn summed up the first leg afterwards, saying: “Everything that could have gone wrong did,” as Ayoub El Kaabi scored a hat-trick including two early goals.

Douglas Luiz then missed a late penalty and a chance to reduce the deficit, as Aston Villa will travel to Greece, trying to reach a first European final since 1982.

