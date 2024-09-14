Olympique Marseille vs Nice LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Match ends, Marseille 2, Nice 0.
Second Half ends, Marseille 2, Nice 0.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Rowe (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ismaël Koné.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Rowe (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Marseille).
Substitution, Marseille. Bamo Meïté replaces Mason Greenwood.
Offside, Nice. Youssoufa Moukoko is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Tom Louchet (Nice) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jonathan Rowe (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
