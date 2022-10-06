Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Is Omonia vs Manchester United on TV tonight? Kick-off time and channel to watch Europa League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League Group E fixture

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 06 October 2022 06:54
Comments
<p>Manchester United travel to Nicosia for their third Europa League group game </p>

Manchester United travel to Nicosia for their third Europa League group game

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United travel to Cyprus to face Omonia in their third Europa League Group E fixture.

A mixed start for Erik ten Hag continued on Sunday with a derby drubbing by Manchester City rather ending a period of optimism at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s side are in need of points in European competition, with an opening home defeat to Real Sociedad leaving limited room for further slip-ups.

Their opponents are now under the management of former Celtic, Bolton and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon - the Northern Irishman replaced Henning Berg in charge in Nicosia in March.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Recommended

When and where is it?

Omonia vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 6 October at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 5.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Moreto Cassamá would appear likely to again miss out for Neil Lennon’s Omonia - the midfielder suffered an injury against Real Sociedad last month and did not feature in league action at the weekend. Lennon is believed to have otherwise have few fresh fitness concerns.

With a busy period coming up, including a trip to Everton on Sunday, Erik ten Hag will consider rotating his Manchester United side. The manager has potential problems defensively, with Harry Maguire missing the Manchester City defeat and Raphael Varane appearing to suffer an injury. Neither Aaron Wan-Bissaka nor Donny van de Beek made the matchday squad at the Etihad Stadium after knocks.

Predicted lineups

Omonia: Fabiano; Miletic, Yuste, Panagiotou; Matthews, Charalampous, Papoulis, Dikserand, Lecjaks; Ansarifard, Bruno

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Elanga; Martial

Odds

Omonia win 14/1

Draw 59/10

Manchester United win 1/4

Recommended

Prediction

Manchester United will be hurting from their derby dismantling but must re-focus quickly for a long trip and encounter that could prove troublesome. Omonia 1-2 Manchester United

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in