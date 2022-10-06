Is Omonia vs Manchester United on TV tonight? Kick-off time and channel to watch Europa League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League Group E fixture
Manchester United travel to Cyprus to face Omonia in their third Europa League Group E fixture.
A mixed start for Erik ten Hag continued on Sunday with a derby drubbing by Manchester City rather ending a period of optimism at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag’s side are in need of points in European competition, with an opening home defeat to Real Sociedad leaving limited room for further slip-ups.
Their opponents are now under the management of former Celtic, Bolton and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon - the Northern Irishman replaced Henning Berg in charge in Nicosia in March.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.
When and where is it?
Omonia vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 6 October at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 5.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.
Team News
Moreto Cassamá would appear likely to again miss out for Neil Lennon’s Omonia - the midfielder suffered an injury against Real Sociedad last month and did not feature in league action at the weekend. Lennon is believed to have otherwise have few fresh fitness concerns.
With a busy period coming up, including a trip to Everton on Sunday, Erik ten Hag will consider rotating his Manchester United side. The manager has potential problems defensively, with Harry Maguire missing the Manchester City defeat and Raphael Varane appearing to suffer an injury. Neither Aaron Wan-Bissaka nor Donny van de Beek made the matchday squad at the Etihad Stadium after knocks.
Predicted lineups
Omonia: Fabiano; Miletic, Yuste, Panagiotou; Matthews, Charalampous, Papoulis, Dikserand, Lecjaks; Ansarifard, Bruno
Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Elanga; Martial
Odds
Omonia win 14/1
Draw 59/10
Manchester United win 1/4
Prediction
Manchester United will be hurting from their derby dismantling but must re-focus quickly for a long trip and encounter that could prove troublesome. Omonia 1-2 Manchester United
