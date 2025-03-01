Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Oxford United vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Kassam Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 01 March 2025 10:30 GMT
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Oxford United face Coventry City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Elliott Moore (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 March 2025 14:13

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Substitution, Oxford United. Hidde ter Avest replaces Peter Kioso.

1 March 2025 14:12

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Substitution, Oxford United. Matt Phillips replaces Mark Harris.

1 March 2025 14:12

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

1 March 2025 14:11

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Alex Matos.

1 March 2025 14:06

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Substitution, Coventry City. Haji Wright replaces Ellis Simms.

1 March 2025 14:05

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Substitution, Oxford United. Alex Matos replaces Will Vaulks.

1 March 2025 14:04

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Substitution, Oxford United. Stanley Mills replaces Przemyslaw Placheta.

1 March 2025 14:04

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Goal! Oxford United 2, Coventry City 3. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

1 March 2025 14:01

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Foul by Peter Kioso (Oxford United).

1 March 2025 14:01

