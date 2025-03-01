Oxford United vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The Kassam Stadium
Follow live coverage as Oxford United face Coventry City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Elliott Moore (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Oxford United. Hidde ter Avest replaces Peter Kioso.
Substitution, Oxford United. Matt Phillips replaces Mark Harris.
Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Coventry City. Haji Wright replaces Ellis Simms.
Substitution, Oxford United. Alex Matos replaces Will Vaulks.
Substitution, Oxford United. Stanley Mills replaces Przemyslaw Placheta.
Goal! Oxford United 2, Coventry City 3. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
