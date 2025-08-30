Oxford United vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Oxford United face Coventry City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Match ends, Oxford United 2, Coventry City 2.
Second Half ends, Oxford United 2, Coventry City 2.
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
Substitution, Oxford United. Will Vaulks replaces Brian De Keersmaecker.
Haji Wright (Coventry City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.
Victor Torp (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution, Oxford United. Luke Harris replaces Will Lankshear.
Substitution, Coventry City. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto replaces Brandon Thomas-Asante.
