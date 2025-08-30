Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Oxford United vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Kassam Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 30 August 2025 17:34 BST
Comments

Follow live coverage as Oxford United face Coventry City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Match ends, Oxford United 2, Coventry City 2.

30 August 2025 16:49

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Second Half ends, Oxford United 2, Coventry City 2.

30 August 2025 16:49

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Greg Leigh.

30 August 2025 16:46

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.

30 August 2025 16:46

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Substitution, Oxford United. Will Vaulks replaces Brian De Keersmaecker.

30 August 2025 16:46

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Haji Wright (Coventry City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

30 August 2025 16:45

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Victor Torp (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

30 August 2025 16:43

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Foul by Victor Torp (Coventry City).

30 August 2025 16:43

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Substitution, Oxford United. Luke Harris replaces Will Lankshear.

30 August 2025 16:42

Oxford United vs Coventry City

Substitution, Coventry City. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto replaces Brandon Thomas-Asante.

30 August 2025 16:42

