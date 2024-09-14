Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Climate
Liveupdated1726320484

Oxford United vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Kassam Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 14 September 2024 10:30
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Oxford United face Stoke City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726320372

Oxford United vs Stoke City

Match ends, Oxford United 1, Stoke City 0.

14 September 2024 14:26
1726320300

Oxford United vs Stoke City

Second Half ends, Oxford United 1, Stoke City 0.

14 September 2024 14:25
1726320052

Oxford United vs Stoke City

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

14 September 2024 14:20
1726319791

Oxford United vs Stoke City

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Peter Kioso.

14 September 2024 14:16
1726319711

Oxford United vs Stoke City

Attempt missed. Emre Tezgel (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Million Manhoef.

14 September 2024 14:15
1726319681

Oxford United vs Stoke City

Offside, Oxford United. Idris El Mizouni is caught offside.

14 September 2024 14:14
1726319671

Oxford United vs Stoke City

Attempt blocked. Mark Harris (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Rodrigues.

14 September 2024 14:14
1726319666

Oxford United vs Stoke City

Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Harris.

14 September 2024 14:14
1726319600

Oxford United vs Stoke City

Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Oxford United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyler Goodrham.

14 September 2024 14:13
1726319560

Oxford United vs Stoke City

Attempt missed. Andrew Moran (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

14 September 2024 14:12

