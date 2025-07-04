The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Palmeiras vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup quarter-final
Everything you need to know ahead of the Club World Cup quarter-finals
New signing Joao Pedro could make his Chelsea debut as the Blues take on Palmeiras looking to go one step closer to Club World Cup glory.
Chelsea have already been burned by Brazilians in this tournament, suffering a shock 3-1 defeat to Flamengo which saw them forfeit top spot in their group.
However, finishing second has led them to a more favourable side of the draw, avoiding Bayern Munich in the round of 16 and instead dispatching Benfica 4-1 - a game that was far from straightforward, with a two-hour weather delay stifling their momentum.
Palmeiras, meanwhile, booked their place in the last eight with a win over fellow Brazilian outfit Botafogo and could yet face another familiar side in Fluminense should they overcome Chelsea in Philadelphia.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is Palmeiras vs Chelsea?
Palmeiras will face Chelsea at 2am BST on Saturday 5 July, or 9pm local time on Friday 4 July. The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday 4 July
Match 57: Palmeiras vs. Chelsea (Philadelphia)
Match 58: Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal (Orlando)
Saturday 5 July
Match 59: PSG vs. Bayern Munich (Atlanta)
Match 60: Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund (East Rutherford)
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday 8 July
Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)
Wednesday 9 July
Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)
FINAL
Sunday 13 July
Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)
