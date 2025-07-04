Is Palmeiras vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup quarter-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New signing Joao Pedro could make his Chelsea debut as the Blues take on Palmeiras looking to go one step closer to Club World Cup glory.

Chelsea have already been burned by Brazilians in this tournament, suffering a shock 3-1 defeat to Flamengo which saw them forfeit top spot in their group.

However, finishing second has led them to a more favourable side of the draw, avoiding Bayern Munich in the round of 16 and instead dispatching Benfica 4-1 - a game that was far from straightforward, with a two-hour weather delay stifling their momentum.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, booked their place in the last eight with a win over fellow Brazilian outfit Botafogo and could yet face another familiar side in Fluminense should they overcome Chelsea in Philadelphia.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Palmeiras vs Chelsea?

Palmeiras will face Chelsea at 2am BST on Saturday 5 July, or 9pm local time on Friday 4 July. The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

How to watch the Club World Cup

DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.

All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 4 July

Match 57: Palmeiras vs. Chelsea (Philadelphia)

Match 58: Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal (Orlando)

Saturday 5 July

Match 59: PSG vs. Bayern Munich (Atlanta)

Match 60: Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund (East Rutherford)

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 8 July

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)

Wednesday 9 July

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

FINAL

Sunday 13 July

Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)

