Manchester City agree deal in principle for Palmeiras teenager Vitor Reis

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of teenage Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis with an agreement in principle reached, the PA news agency understands.

The 19-year-old Brazilian looks set to join the Premier League champions for a fee in the region of £30million.

And City are also understood to be working to bring in another central defender in Lens’ Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov.

The club are making January transfer window moves in season that has seen them suffer a considerable slump in results.

They won only once in 13 games in all competitions as 2024 drew to a close and lie sixth in the league table ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Brentford.

City have had a number of injury problems to contend with this term, and their list of players sidelined in recent weeks includes centre-backs John Stones and Ruben Dias.

On refreshing the squad, boss Pep Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference on Monday: “We knew at the beginning of the season that the team, in a question of time, would have 10, 11 players more than 30 years old.

“But the same team that are more than 30 years old, five or six months ago, won a fourth Premier League in a row.

“We knew that sooner or later we should have done it but what happened wasn’t expected.

“The best way to do it is gradually but after the injuries – wow – maybe we should have done it.

“But you never know in that position. I think the team is really good and the squad is really, really good, otherwise we cannot have achieved what we achieved last season.”

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush is rumoured to be another target, while City captain Kyle Walker has been linked with AC Milan, with the 34-year-old right-back having told the club he wants to move and play the final years of his career abroad.