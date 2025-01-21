Man City sign Brazilian defender Vitor Reis on long-term deal from Palmeiras

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have completed the signing of Brazilian defender Vitor Reis from Palmeiras.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League champions, who brought in Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov on the same length contract on Monday.

“I’m excited to join Manchester City, one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Reis said.

“Everyone has seen the amazing achievements in recent seasons and I want to make my mark as we seek more trophies.

“Working with Pep Guardiola is something every young player wants to do and I know he can help me to develop into the best player I can be.

“City also have a lot of experience of working with Brazilian footballers and joining the likes of Ederson and Savinho in the squad will be a big help to me.”

Vitor is very young, but his quality is so high that we believe he can help us now and for a long time into the future City's director of football Txiki Begiristain

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Vitor Reis is one of the most promising young defenders in the world and we’re delighted to been able to bring him here.

“He is excellent on the ball and outstanding in the air – he has all the attributes needed to be one of the best.

“Vitor is very young, but his quality is so high that we believe he can help us now and for a long time into the future.”