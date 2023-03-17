Patrick Vieira sacked as Crystal Palace manager

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Crystal Palace have sacked Patrick Vieira as manager.

The Eagles lost 1-0 to rivals Brighton on Wednesday, leaving them three points above the relegation zone.

Palace have gone 12 games without a win and failed to score in their last four games, putting themselves in a battle to remain in the Premier League.

Vieira, 46, had enjoyed initial success at Selhurst Park after joining in 2021, but the former Arsenal star now departs ahead of a trip to the Emirates on Sunday.

Chairman Steve Parish explained the decision to part company with Vieira, insisting remaining in the Premier League was the motivation behind the move.

“It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made,” Paris told the club’s website. “Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

"That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues. He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.

"Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service.

“We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian and Saïd the very best for their futures.”

Palace, who travel to Arsenal on Sunday, also confirmed Dean Kiely will remain as goalkeeping coach.