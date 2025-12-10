Paul Pogba announces bizarre new sporting venture alongside return to football

French international Paul Pogba, the AS Monaco midfielder, has embarked on an unexpected new venture, becoming both a shareholder and ambassador for a professional camel racing team, partnering with Saudi Arabia-based Al Haboob.
Al Haboob stated Pogba, as a shareholder, "has a genuine stake in the team's future," and as ambassador, he will "become a bridge between cultures, introducing camel racing to audiences."
The sport is both lucrative and popular across the Middle East.
Speaking to the BBC, Pogba, a fan of the sport, said: "I've watched my fair share of (camel) races on YouTube and spent time doing research in my spare time trying to understand the techniques and strategies."
He added: "And what stood out to me is how much dedication it takes from everyone involved. At the end of the day, sport is sport. It demands heart, sacrifice and teamwork."
The player returned to football for the first time in over two years last month, making a substitute appearance for Monaco in their 4-1 defeat by Rennes.
He received a four-year ban in February 2024 for testing positive for banned substance DHEA, which was later reduced to 18 months on appeal.
Pogba, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, previously had two spells at Manchester United.
After coming through United’s academy, Pogba left to join Juventus on a free transfer in 2012 due to struggling for game time under Sir Alex Ferguson.
He won four consecutive Serie A titles before rejoining United in 2016.
Pogba spent a further six years at Old Trafford prior to leaving for Juventus on a free transfer once again in 2022.
Following an injury-hit first season back in Italy, Pogba failed a drugs test in August 2023 and had his contract terminated last year, before he was picked up by Monaco earlier this year.
